HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 16-inch water main break on Kikala Street.

The city added that around 710 customers in the Newton area are currently being affected by the break. BWS said that staff will be working to repair the main as well as install a water bypass to restore water service to customers.

BWS said the bypass installation will take several hours to complete, however, 25 customers on Kikala Street will still be without water upon completion.

The city said that a water wagon will be placed on Kikala Street to provide water to customers who will be without for the duration of the repair. The repair is expected to continue into Sunday, March 12.

Water main repair updates will be posted on the BWS website.