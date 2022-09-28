HONOLULU (KHON2) — South Hilo residents may not have access to water and experience low water pressure as the Department of Water Supply is repairing a broken water main.

Kalanianaole Street from Kolea Street to Leleiwi Street and side roads are the reported affected areas, according to county officials.

DWS is asking customers who are affected to save water until repairs are completed, which is expected to be later this night on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Along with conserving water, customers are to follow CDC guidelines to use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content as a substitute for washing hands with soap and water.

When water is restored, residents may notice trapped air in their water lines or turbid water.

DWS recommends letting the water run for a few minutes in order for these problems to dissolve.

For updates, you can visit Hawaiis’ DWS website.

You can call (808) 961-8790 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies or email dws@hawaiidws.org for more information.