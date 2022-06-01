HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said they are responding to an 8-inch water main break near Namahana Street in Waikiki.

HNL Info Alerts announced at 4:30 p.m. that the Ambassador Hotel Waikiki, Club Wyndham Royal Garden and seven residential condominiums in the area are currently without water service.

Two water wagons have been deployed and positioned nearby for affected customers to bring their own containers to fill.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or avoid the area as BWS crews address the issue.