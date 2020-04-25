Water main break in Waikiki on Kuhio Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are repairing a damaged 8-inch water main break in the intersection of Kuhio Ave. and Kanekapolei St.

-All westbound lanes on Kuhio Ave. after Kaiulani Ave. are closed.

-A contraflow lane has been set up for westbound traffic, allowing for only one eastbound lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

The Ohana Waikiki East Hotel and the ABC Store on the corner of Kuhio and Kaiulani Ave. are currently affected and have no water.

Crews will continue repairs throughout the day and will work to restore water service as quickly as possible.