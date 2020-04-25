Water main break in Waikiki on Kuhio Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are repairing a damaged 8-inch water main break in the intersection of Kuhio Ave. and Kanekapolei St.

-All westbound lanes on Kuhio Ave. after Kaiulani Ave. are closed.
-A contraflow lane has been set up for westbound traffic, allowing for only one eastbound lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

The Ohana Waikiki East Hotel and the ABC Store on the corner of Kuhio and Kaiulani Ave. are currently affected and have no water.

Crews will continue repairs throughout the day and will work to restore water service as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 79° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Monday

78° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Thursday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

Trending Stories