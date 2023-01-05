HONOLULU (KHON2) — A water main break in Manoa has prompted several road closures and affected around 15 homes, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair the eight-inch water main break on East Manoa Road just after Kolowalu Street.

HPD said that an alternate water source would be provided and asked those affected to bring their own containers.

University Avenue is shut down all the way to the 2600 Block of East Manoa Road.

Motorists can only exit the valley on East Manoa Road. Mauka-bound traffic will be detoured at Oahu Avenue.

Expect delays and plan accordingly.