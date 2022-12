HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair an eight-inch water main break on Kapahulu Avenue.

According to BWS, the right, makai-bound lane of Kapahulu Avenue is closed between Leialoha Avenue and Winam Avenue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during this time.

A water wagon is on the way to help those affected.