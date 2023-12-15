HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-inch water main break in Kailihi has the Board of Water Supply urging residents in the area to conserve water through the night.

BWS said the community may experience low water pressure or have no water service at all.

Residents who have water service are asked to use water for essential needs only so the water system can recover.

Essential means include:

Cooking

Drinking

Personal Sanitation

Once the system has fully recovered, water service will be restored to all but 13 customers in the immediate area of the main break.

Those 13 customers will be without water for the duration of the repair.

Eastbound lanes of North School Street are closed between Gulick Avenue and Likelike Highway.