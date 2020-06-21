Water main break in Hawaii Kai results in no water, low water pressure

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
board of water supply trucks_228934

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a water main break in Hawaii Kai.

The Board of Water Supply is working on a 24-inch water main break on Hawaii Kai Drive near the Hahaione Street intersection.

Residents in Hawaii Kai area from Kuliouou, Hahaione, Kamiloiki, Kalama Valley, and Koko Head may have no water or low water pressure.

The Board of Water Supply did not have the number of how many customers are affected by the break.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories