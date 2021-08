HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are responding to a 6-inch main break at 91-032 Hailipo Street in the Ewa Beach area.

BWS said 14 homes will be without water as crews repair the break. Motorists are advised to avoid this area.

Water main break repairs are expected to continue into the evening.

For updates, call the BWS at 748-5000 and press “1” at the prompt.