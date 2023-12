HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is repairing a damaged water main on Kalanianaole Highway.

Crews closed one lane of Kalanianaole in the Kokohead directions since 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials said to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.