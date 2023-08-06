HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has announced a new main break.

The break was announced on Sunday, Aug. 6 at around 11 a.m. and is located on Sheridan Street.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to BWS, crews have begun repairs on an eight-inch main break on Sheridan Street between Makaloa Street and Kapiʻolani Boulevard.

BWS said that water service for a few smaller apartments is being impacted. Hence, an alternate water source is being provided. Residents are being asked to bring their own containers.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

BWS is also asking that motorists avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews repair the break.

Check back to KHON2.com for updates as BWS provides them.