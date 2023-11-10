HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is at the site of an 8-inch main break on Ainakoa Avenue, near Malia Street.

The agency said 53 homes are affected by the break as well as the Aina Koa Neighborhood Park.

Crews may contraflow traffic to facilitate repairs so drivers are advised to expect delays.

A water wagon is located at 4558 Malia Street and spigots are on hydrants at 1310 and 1342 Ainakoa Avenue.

The BWS did not give an estimated restoration time.