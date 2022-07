HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has reported a water main break in Aiea.

The main break is reported to be 8 inches and is located between Hale Momi Place and Honomanu Street where a road closure has been put in place.

HNL Info Alerts advise drivers to avoid the area.