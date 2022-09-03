Businesses are forced to closed after a water main break was reported on Ena Road, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department shut down Ena Road on Saturday morning as an 8-inch main break took over Hobron Lane to Ala Moana Blvd, in both directions in Waikiki.

The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 9:45 a.m.

Water rushed out into the roadways, forcing businesses and restaurants to close.

“I hear a boom but it’s Waikiki and I paid it no mind. My roommate is the manager of that restaurant over the busted pipe. The water was gushing like a geyser and people rushed into the restaurant for safety no one was hurt and will likely be closed until repairs can be made.” JOHN ROSARIO JR.



The cause of the water main break is unknown at this time. There is no restoration timeframe.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.