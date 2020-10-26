Water main break closes portion of Farrington Hwy in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a water main break in Waianae.
Farrington Hwy. is closed in both directions between Ala Hema St. and Kauiokalani Pl.
A contraflow lane is now set up.
