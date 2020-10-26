Water main break closes portion of Farrington Hwy in Waianae

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a water main break in Waianae.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Farrington Hwy. is closed in both directions between Ala Hema St. and Kauiokalani Pl.

A contraflow lane is now set up.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories