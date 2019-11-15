Water main break closes one Ewa-bound lane of Ala Moana Blvd

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One Ewa-bound lane of Ala Moana Boulevard has been closed between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street as Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews work on a broken 12-inch water main.
The single-lane closure are for crews to access and operate valves to minimize impact to customers in the area.
When crews begin excavation work, two Ewa-bound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street near the bus stop fronting Ala Moana Center. Two-lane closures will be delayed until after 6:00 p.m. to lessen the impact to afternoon traffic.
Work to repair the water main and roadway will continue overnight.
An update will be provided when the situation changes.
