Water main break closes one Ewa-bound lane of Ala Moana Blvd

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One Ewa-bound lane of Ala Moana Boulevard has been closed between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street as Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews work on a broken 12-inch water main.

The single-lane closure are for crews to access and operate valves to minimize impact to customers in the area.

When crews begin excavation work, two Ewa-bound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street near the bus stop fronting Ala Moana Center. Two-lane closures will be delayed until after 6:00 p.m. to lessen the impact to afternoon traffic.

Work to repair the water main and roadway will continue overnight.

An update will be provided when the situation changes.

