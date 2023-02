Drivers in 2021 admitted to partaking in risky, dangerous behaviors, a new AAA report suggests. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Board of Water Supply, all eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kaonohi Street and Pali Momi Street are closed.

The BWS is currently responding to a 12-inch water main break in the area.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Kaonohi Street.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and to expect delays.