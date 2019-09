This Sunday, September 29th, Consolidated Theatres and Hawaiian Humane Society are teaming up to spread awareness for pet adoption with a presentation of Snoopy Come Home at Ward.

Audiences can meet up with a special ambassador for pet adoption—an adoptable dog and long-time resident of the Hawaiian Humane Society—to learn more about the important work of the organization and the many amazing animals looking for a forever home. Anyone making a donation of any size to the Hawaiian Humane Society during the event will be treated to free popcorn.