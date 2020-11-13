Water Like Fire: Local filmmaker aims to spread hope with new film premiering at HIFF

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The 40th Annual Hawaii International Film Festival is underway!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A local film maker, who’s movie is featured in the festival, is hoping his work can inspire those who are suffering through the pandemic.

Water Like Fire captures the story of a brother and sister who have gone through the tragic loss of their parents.

“The film is really about how people cope with grief in different ways,” said Mitchel Viernes, director and co-writer of Water Like Fire. “When the brother ends up in a bad accident, they’re ultimately brought back together and it’s about the reconciliation of their relationship.”

Viernes and his team spent three long years working on the project.

As the Coronavirus pandemic grew earlier this year, the message behind the movie became a common theme.

“I think the power of film is to help people feel like they’re not alone in the different things that we all struggle with as humans,” Viernes said.

After nearly a decade as a filmmaker, making it to the HIFF big screen is a full circle moment for Viernes.

“When I was in high school at Moanalua, there were times where I helped volunteer at the Hawaii International Film Festival, just collecting ticket stubs. From that point on , I hoped that I could have a film in it someday and it being realized now is just completely amazing.”

Although the red carpet won’t be rolled out this year, HIFF fans still have plenty of options to watch Water Like Fire including the drive-in cinema.

“We have three drive-in locations one at Ala Moana, the old Varsity building, and Windward Mall and we’re really excited about that,” said Beckie Stocchetti, Executive Director of the Hawaii International Film Festival.

The drive-in screening of Water Like Fire is Sunday at 7 p.m. at the old Varsity building location.

The in-personal screening will be held on November 259th at Ward Theatre.

“I hope whoever gets to see the film will be able to feel a little bit of hope and have something nice to enjoy in the midst of everything going on,” Viernes said.

Water Like Fire is also available on HIFF’s online platform until November 29th.

Latest stories on KHON2