WAINIHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An electric issue prompted the Department of Water (DOW) to issue a water conservation request for customers on Powerhouse Road Monday.

The request was put in effect after crews discovered a problem with booster pumps in the Wainiha water system. Customers were advised to limit water use to essential needs only, such as drinking, cooking and sanitation needs, in order to avoid a full water service outage.

The water conservation request was lifted at 10:30 a.m.