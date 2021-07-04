Water conservation request issued for Ele’ele due to booster pump issue

ELE’ELE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai residents in Ele’ele are asked to conserve water due to a booster pump issue.

The Department of Water wants people to limit water use to essential needs only; such as drinking, cooking and sanitation.

The conservation request was announced around 6 a.m. Sunday, July 4.

They are asking you to turn off anything that automatically uses water such as ice machines and irrigation systems.

Please also wait to wash your car.

For any updates on the DOW visit www.facebook.com/KauaiDOW.