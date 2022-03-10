HONOLULU (KHON2) — In exclusive video obtained by KHON, the two suspects connected to the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder were seen strolling around Waikiki before fleeing to Southern California.

On Wednesday at around 2:20 p.m. HST, Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, was arrested by the US Marshals and the Los Angeles Police. Baron was said to have been on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, California that was bound for Mexico when officials caught him.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said that Baron crawled under an enclosed bench seat after he pulled back a metal plate near the bus’s rear bathroom.

Hannon, 34, was arrested shortly after near the intersection of West Manchester Boulevard and South Oak Street in Inglewood, California at around 3:44 p.m.

Officials said that the two suspects were booked into the Los Angeles Police Department Metropolitan Detention Center.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Honolulu police found a body, presumed to be a person who was reported missing, in a tub that had been filled with a concrete mixture on Tuesday.

Honolulu homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said an autopsy was to be performed. Those results have not yet been released.