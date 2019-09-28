Watch “Snoopy, Come Home” and adopt a furry friend with the Hawaiian Humane Society and Consolidated Theaters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Consolidated Theaters and the Hawaiian Humane Society are teaming up for a special celebration this weekend.

Consolidated will be bringing back a classic on Sunday, Sept. 29 — “Snoopy, Come Home.” The HHS will be there with a long-time shelter resident, who’s also available for adoption to help spread the word about the importance of adopting pets.

The event will be at Ward Theaters. The meet and greet with the humane society will be from 10 a.m. to noon. The screening of “Snoopy, Come Home” will be at 11 a.m.

Those who make a donation to the HHS will get free popcorn.