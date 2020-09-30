WATCH: Shark swims near beachgoers in water in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another day at the beach in Waikiki, and another shark sighting at Kaimana Beach.

The shark is pretty close to the people in the water there who don’t seem to be aware of the shark nearby.

Officials say three white tip sharks were seen feeding on a large school of fish about 20 to 30 yards from shore.

Warning signs have been posted.

