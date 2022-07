HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shark was caught on camera spinning in waters off Magic Island on Sunday, July 17.

KHON2 asked the experts at the Waikiki Aquarium about the shark in the video.

Aquarium staff said they think it is either a black tip shark or a sandbar shark.

Those sharks can be about 8 feet long.

Sunday was one of the days where surf was at a historic high.