HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fireworks lit up the Waikiki sky on Sunday night during the celebration of Royal Cosmetics Co., Ltd.’s 36th Anniversary.
Mr. Momozono’s Spectacular Fireworks Display was launched offshore in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.
The event was free and open to the public to watch.
The moon was also just creeping up over Diamond Head’s silhouette as the show began, further lighting up the night for those along the Waikiki shores.
If you missed Sunday night’s fireworks, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort ends every work week with its Friday Night Fireworks.
Their Friday Night Fireworks usually kick off at 7:45 p.m. but to accommodate longer daylight hours during the summer this has been pushed to 8 p.m.
The hotel said this will be shifted back to its normal time slot at the end of the summer season.