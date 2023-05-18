HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian monk seal Rocky made another appearance at Kaimana Beach on Thursday and she stopped by to say hello to Kaiwi and her pup Pualani.

According to Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response, Kaimana Beach is a regular “haul-out” location for Rocky. They also said her being there doesn’t necessarily mean she is pregnant and ready to give birth — though confirmation on this is also unknown as well.

At around 8:30 a.m., KHON2 News’ 24/7 livestream of Kaiwi spotted the three swimming together.

The monk seals then made their way to shore and basked under the sun near each other for a couple of hours. By around 10:40 a.m. they swam off together.

Kaiwi welcomed her newest pup to the world on April 14 and on May 15, the pup was gifted her official name Pualani. The name was chosen by teachers and students from Waikiki Elementary School.

The last time a pup was born at Kaimana Beach was when Rocky gave birth to Lehiwa.

Most of Kaimana Beach has been blocked off to protect the monk seals but you still have the chance to watch them through the 24/7 KHON2 News monk seal livestream following Kaiwi and her little Pualani.

And a reminder that there are guildlines for viewing marine wildlife in Hawaii, click here to read what is a responsible viewing distance.