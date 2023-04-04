HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Marine Animal Response said monk seal RH58, also known as Rocky, is back at Kaimana Beach and they’re reminding people to keep their distance.

HMAR said signs and rope that have been set up near monk seal and they ask that people stay behind them.

KHON2 spoke with a visitor today who said this is his first time seeing a monk seal in person.

“The majestic creature. very very large and beautiful and it’s really cool to see them in their natural environment,” said Jason Cantrell, visiting from Alaska.

In 2017, Rocky drew a lot of attention when she birthed her pup Kaimana at Kaimana Beach.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a list of advice for people viewing marine life like its “rule of thumb.”

If you ever see a monk seal you can use this rule to determine a safe distance by making a thumbs-up gesture. Then extend your arm straight in front of you, turn your thumb to the side and see if your thumb covers the entire seal from your sight. If it is then you are likely about 50 feet or more away.

When viewing a mother seal and its pup, NOAA recommends you stay at least 150 feet away.