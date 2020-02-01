WATCH: Rep. Ed Case discusses allegations of FAA misconduct in 2019 Hawaii helicopter crashes

by: web staff

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Friday, Congressman Ed Case held a news conference to discuss whistleblower allegations of FAA misconduct in 2019 Hawaii helicopter crashes. You can watch the conference in its entirety in the video above.

