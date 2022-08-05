HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last month, a team of scientists, engineers, educators and students went on a three-week expedition within Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument where they made a thrilling discovery in a remote spot west of Hawaii.

At nearly 3,000 meters on a never-before-surveyed seamount north of Johnston Atoll, they spotted an animal for the first time in the Pacific Ocean — a solumbellula sea pen.

Using remotely operated vehicles, video shows the sea creature with a single large feeding polyp with stinging tentacles stretching over 40 centimeters from its 2-meter-long stalk.

Solumbellula monocephalus is the only described species in the genus known to live in the North and South Atlantic and Indian Oceans — that was, until this sighting. This animal had never been seen in the Pacific Ocean before this discovery, according to Ocean Exploration Trust.

(Courtesy: Ocean Exploration Trust, NOAA)

Scientists will need to review more footage to determine whether this is the first Pacific S.monocephalus or potentially a new species in this ocean basin.

This discovery was made during a mission to dive on never-before-explored seamounts where the team surveyed for biodiversity and collected geological samples.

These seamounts are estimated to be 70 million to 100 million years old.

In July 2022, a team of scientists spotted something unique on a seabed within Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. (Courtesy: Ocean Exploration Trust, NOAA & Oregon State University / Thurber)

The expedition was funded by NOAA Ocean Exploration via the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute.