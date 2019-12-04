There is a measles epidemic in Western Samoa. Lt. Governor Green and other medical and healthcare professionals gathered earlier today to discuss why and how they will send medical relief to Western Samoa. You can watch the presser in its entirety in the video above.
- Will The Eddie go?
- Na Hoku winning Hawaii rapper Thomas Iannucci releases new album, “Kuleana”
- Mobile hygiene center open house held on Maui
- Devin Nunes files defamation lawsuit against CNN, claiming Ukraine story is ‘totally false’
- WATCH: Press conference with Lt. Governor Green on plans to send medical relief to Western Samoa