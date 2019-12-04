WATCH: Press conference with Lt. Governor Green on plans to send medical relief to Western Samoa

There is a measles epidemic in Western Samoa. Lt. Governor Green and other medical and healthcare professionals gathered earlier today to discuss why and how they will send medical relief to Western Samoa. You can watch the presser in its entirety in the video above.

