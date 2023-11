HONOLULU (KHON2) — Philippines President Bongbong Marcos is visiting US Indo-Pacific headquarters in Halawa, and will be attending a private reception at the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday night.

We’re told Gov. Josh Green will be greeting the president.

After that, he will head back to the Philippines

Marcos recently spent the week in California for APEC 2023.