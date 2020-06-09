HONOLULU (KHON) — After a weekend of peaceful protests on Oahu, Police Chief Susan Ballard and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell took questions from the media about the HPD presence at the protests, as well as police reforms.
Watch the news conference in the video above.
- 15 people cited for entering a closed area on Kauai
- Iolani Palace reopens June 19
- Koko Head Trail closes for safety improvement project
- WATCH: Police Chief Ballard and Mayor Caldwell address recent protests and calls for police reform
- Zephyr Insurance Launches Virtual Claims Inspections for Hurricane Season