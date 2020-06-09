Live Now
KHON2 World Report

WATCH: Police Chief Ballard and Mayor Caldwell address recent protests and calls for police reform

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a weekend of peaceful protests on Oahu, Police Chief Susan Ballard and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell took questions from the media about the HPD presence at the protests, as well as police reforms.

Watch the news conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories