HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pod of spinner dolphins was recently filmed by Salt n Air Studios off the coast of Maui.

According to Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium, spinner dolphins get their name from the way they spin in the air when they jump.

They are usually found in large pods and hunt offshore at night and early morning for fishes and squid. They rest and sleep during the day in secluded bays.

Dr. Rossiter said they sleep with half their brain switched off but the other half operational.

As with other wildlife in Hawaii, it’s important not to disturb or harass them as it “disturbs their sleep cycle and tires them unnecessarily,” according to Dr. Rossiter.