HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by the owner of the property where it stands well over 100 feet tall.

The harvesting began at 8:15 a.m. on Kaiemi Street.