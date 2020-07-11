Live Now
Watch out for these harmful hand sanitizers, FDA warns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Food and Drug Administration issued another warning about hand sanitizers that may be harmful to your health.

On Friday, July 10, the agency added three new brands to a growing list of products that were found to have high levels of methanol.

Methanol is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through your skin.

The new products were all made in Mexico under the brand names: Shine and Clean, Selecto, and Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.

For a full list of the products, click here.

