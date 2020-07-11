HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Food and Drug Administration issued another warning about hand sanitizers that may be harmful to your health.
On Friday, July 10, the agency added three new brands to a growing list of products that were found to have high levels of methanol.
Methanol is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through your skin.
The new products were all made in Mexico under the brand names: Shine and Clean, Selecto, and Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.
For a full list of the products, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Watch out for these harmful hand sanitizers, FDA warns
- Lawmakers work to extend unemployment benefits set to expire in July
- Local fisherman in awe after close encounter with tiger shark
- USS Arizona boat rides restart
- WATCH: Mayor Victorino provides an update from Maui County