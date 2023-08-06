A “Stop for pedestrian awareness” sign on Oahu on Friday, July 14, 2023. Lilinalilo home road and kaumakani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s safe to expect a busier than normal commute Monday morning with thousands of students returning to school. Officials are asking both pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful during the hectic rush hour.

Just like that, summer break is over for many students around the state. Sidewalks and streets will start to look a lot busier.

The Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division Maj. Stason Tanaka is stressing safety on the road.

“A lot more pedestrians on the roadways, so if you are a pedestrian please use crosswalks, obey the traffic signals, always look both ways before you cross the street but always assume that the car does not see you,” Tanaka said.

This is a needed reminder for many on walking to their destination or driving.

At least six traffic fatalities have been recorded this past week from crashes on Oahu and Maui.

Parents like Gwen Mercado are taking these incidents seriously and express the need for caution with their children.

Mercado said, “To make sure that he stays on top of the sidewalk, make sure he looks both ways and just to stay on the main street because then that way fewer things can occur.”

HPD said officers will step up enforcement violations during the month of August as part of pedestrian awareness month.

“If you’re around a school district if you are in a construction zone area, please use common sense, there’s going to be added pedestrians on the roadway and people working on the roadway,” Tanaka said. “Just be aware of your surroundings.”

Morning traffic peak time is usually before 8 a.m., people are asked to leave the house with extra time to spare as traffic delays could be expected near schools.