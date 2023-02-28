HONOLULU (KHON2) — Across the country, many cities and counties are preparing for ‘pothole season,’ a time when the snow melts and temperatures warm up forming potholes big and small on area roads.

In Hawaii, not every island gets snow yet most of the islands still get potholes throughout their roads and highways.

According to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance you can report a city pothole that needs repair by filling out their pothole request form.

“The City’s phone pothole hotline 808 768-7777 is a digital system that utilizes the City’s IP phone network and was developed by the City’s Department of Information Technology. It has been used for quite a while,” said Brandi Higa with the City and County of Honolulu. “Callers leave recorded messages that help identify the location of the potholes.”

She said the messages are then converted to electronic files and sent to an email box that Department of Facility Maintenance staff continuously monitor during the workday.

“After listening to the message, staff will create service requests that are sent to the appropriate road maintenance districts on Oahu via DFM’s asset management system,” said Higa. “Each of the eight road maintenance districts are connected to the asset management system and will access the service requests to identify work that the district will need to schedule (or) perform.”

Potholes can form for a variety of reasons. Sometimes due to snow melting on the road, other times from a traffic accident and in other cases, from a heavy downpour of rain.

“During rainy weather or after a large rainstorm, there is an increase of potholes on City roads and increased reports of potholes,” said Higa. “The public’s use of the City’s pothole report system is well used, and the public’s input is very much appreciated by DFM to help identify where pavement repairs are needed.”

She said the increase is due to water infiltration of the deteriorated pavement surface to the pavement sub-layers that create voids and causes fractures in the pavement surface.

The City’s old online pothole hotline that used a pothole form was discontinued in February 2022 and replaced by the City’s Honolulu 311 App. For more information click here.

“The Honolulu 311 App allows the public to report potholes as well as other concerns to the City and these concerns are routed to the various City departments based on key topics that are inputted,” said Higa. “The Honolulu 311 App also has an automatic geo location feature that will help identify the approximate location of the concern being reported that makes it easier for the public who may have difficulty in identifying the concern location.”

She said city staff will review the location and if located on a State roadway will refer the message to the appropriate State agency. The State Department of Transportation Highways division also operates a hotline system and they share information that they receive on City roads with DFM.

According to Jai Cunningham with the DOT, when a pothole is on a state highway or freeway you will need to contact a different number.

“If it is on a state highway or freeway that is ours, we have a report-it hotline at (808) 536-7852,” said Cunningham.

For more information or to report a pothole near you, click here.