Amazon Prime boxes loaded on a cart for delivery in New York on October 10, 2018. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and other state agencies are reminding the public to watch out for “porch pirates” this holiday season.

During the holiday season police departments all around the country receive reports of packages being stolen from front doors shortly after they were delivered.

Below are some safety tips to prevent your packages from being stolen.

For online orders, provide specific delivery instructions, such as to leave the package in a specific location. Sign up for tracking to monitor when packages are out for delivery. Consider having packages held at the delivery facility and pick it up in person. Ask your neighbor to be on the lookout for your package when you’re not home. Invest in a security camera to see when packages are delivered. HPD says cameras are also a good visual deterrent for thieves.

It’s important to call the police if you see any suspicious people or vehicles on your street.

You also want to pay close attention to vehicles that look like they’re following delivery trucks.

If you have fallen victim and a porch pirate stole your stuff you are asked to file a police report with HPD.