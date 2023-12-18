HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last-minute holiday shoppers hoping to receive their deliveries in time for Christmas should be aware of gift card and mail carrier scams.

According to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, scammers prey on people’s sense of urgency. Don’t fall for that text or call claiming your packages are late or need to be re-shipped.

United States Postal Inspector, Jeff Fitch, stated you’ll never get a text or call about your packages unless you sign up for informed delivery through the postal service.

Assuming a telemarketer or company is legitimate might also get you in trouble. To avoid falling victim to a scam, it’s recommended you go the extra mile to protect yourself.

“Use one of the services that require a signature,” said Fitch. “Have that tracking number so you can follow it through the system.”

When it comes to buying or using gift cards, it’s important not to share any numbers. Scammers looking for untraceable forms of payment will threaten you in a variety of ways like turning off your electricity or offering you a deal that seems to good to be true, per Better Business Bureau (BBB) Communications Manager, Roseann Freitas.

“[If] they want you to pay for things via a gift card, that’s a real red flag, because most companies, they’re going to go with that traditional form of payment whether its a check or credit card,” said Freitas.

Scams can happen to anyone, according to the BBB.

“Usually the people who think this will never happen to them, they’re usually the highest risk people because they don’t have their guard up as much,” stated Freitas.