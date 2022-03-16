Courtesy: Van Aswegen/ University of Hawaii, MMRP (NOAA permit nos. 21476-01 and MMHSRP 18786-06)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A team of ocean wildlife officials led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) freed a male humpback whale from a life-threatening entanglement off Maʻalaea on Maui.

The whale was entangled in approximately 21 feet of a three-strand, poly-blend line, according to NOAA Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary and NOAA Fisheries.

A Blue Water Maui tour vessel first reported the entangled whale on Sunday, March 13, and NOAA officials monitored it. However, the animal was lost among the other whales in the area.

Then, on March 15, PacWhale Eco-Adventures’ Ocean Voyager spotted the entangled whale and the NOAA-led team began their mission to free it.

According to NOAA, the team prepared a hooked knife that was placed at the end of a 30-foot pole in order to get close enough to cut the gear from the entangled whale. After several attempts, the whale was freed.

An authorized NOAA-led team uses a hooked knife on the end of a long pole to free an entangled humpback whale on March 15. (Courtesy: Van Aswegen/ University of Hawaii, MMRP (NOAA permit nos. 21476-01 and MMHSRP 18786-06)

NOAA officials added the gear recovered will be investigated to determine its origin.

Anyone who sees a whale in distress or injured marine mammals should not approach it and keep a safe and legal distance away. It should also be immediately reported to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840 or the U.S. Coast Guard.

Those who would like to report a vessel getting close to a whale should contact the NOAA Fisheries Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964, email respectwildlife@noaa.gov or call the local DOCARE office.