WATCH: New UH head football coach Todd Graham holds news conference

Last night, Todd Graham was announced as the new head coach of the Rainbow Warriors. For many, this came as a surprise. Coming off a breakthrough season, why wasn't a coach hired from within the program?

This is a legitimate question, but it hints at other, more important ones. There is no doubt that Graham has a sterling record of achievement as a head coach. In 2006 -- his first year as a head coach -- he took a Rice University team that went 1-10 the previous season and finished with a 7-5 record and the school's first bowl game appearance in 45 years. He was named Conference USA Coach of the Year. Then he bailed on the program after one year for a conference rival: Tulsa.