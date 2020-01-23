WATCH: New UH head football coach Todd Graham holds news conference

On Wednesday afternoon, new UH head football coach Todd Graham held a news conference to discuss his background, his vision for the program, and to take questions from members of the press. Watch the entire conference in the video above.
