HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were lots of loud booms during the Pearl Harbor fireworks on Monday, July 4.

One of those booms was not a firework.

A representative of the U.S. Navy told KHON2 that a mortar misfired, and that there were no injuries or damage reported.

The Navy said it is waiting for the full report.