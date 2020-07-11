Maui County has one new coronavirus case, DOH officials announced Friday. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino has scheduled a press conference at 4 p.m.
Watch the briefing in the video below:
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Watch out for these harmful hand sanitizers, FDA warns
- Lawmakers work to extend unemployment benefits set to expire in July
- Local fisherman in awe after close encounter with tiger shark
- USS Arizona boat rides restart
- WATCH: Mayor Victorino provides an update from Maui County