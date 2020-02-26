WATCH: Mayor Caldwell provides updates on contract for rail operations and maintenance

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Hawaiian Airlines announced it is temporarily suspending its five-times-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Incheon International Airport (ICN), beginning March 2 through April 30, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our support for public health efforts to contain the virus. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to support impacted guests.”