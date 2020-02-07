WATCH: Mayor Caldwell honors Chinese Friendship City, explains efforts to address Coronavirus

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Hawaiʻi Fujian Business Association  members held a news conference to honor the Friendship City relationship between Honolulu and Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China. He also provided updates on City and County efforts to address the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. You can watch the presser in its entirety in the video above.

