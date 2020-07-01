HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss road improvement projects for Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown. This comes after yesterday’s announcement of projects to revitalize Chinatown.
Watch the news conference in the video above.
- House Democrats examine U.S.-China tensions amid coronavirus
- WATCH: UH President discusses COVID-19 guidelines for the Fall semester
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses street rehabilitation projects for Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown
- Lt. Gov. Hosemann and Speaker Gunn retire Mississippi state flag
- Senators discuss system for paying college athletes