WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces nominees for the Honolulu Police Commission

HONOLULU (KHON) — Amid growing calls for police reform across the country, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to announce two nominees to serve on the Honolulu Police Commission. There are three nominations, but Caldwell only announced two: Michael Broderick and Doug Chin. The third nominee is still being vetted.

Broderick and Chin both outlined some reforms they hope to implement, and took questions from the media.

Watch the conference in the video above.