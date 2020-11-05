State holds blessing ceremony for newest COVID-19 mobile testing lab at airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing ceremony was held at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in honor of the state’s newest Coronavirus mobile testing laboratory.

The blessing ceremony can be watched here:

Hawai‘i Governor David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel, and President and CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Glen Hayashida were in attendance.

