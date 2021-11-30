Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele arrive at Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the City and County of Honolulu (CCH) installed the 21-foot Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele displays on Honolulu Hale — also known as — the city hall on South Kings Street.

Since 1989, the Santa sculpture has brought smiles to the island with his iconic shaka. Tutu Mele joined Shaka Santa in 1994. She then received an “aloha-inspired makeover” in 1998, according to CCH.

Tutu Mele’s mu’umu’u, kukui nui lei and traditional Hawaiian bracelet help her bring the aloha holiday spirit into the community.

CCH said crews will continue to install festive displays on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds throughout the week.

According to CCH, this year marks the 37th annual Honolulu City Lights. The daily hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., beginning Dec. 5 to Jan. 2.

Although a reservation is not required, CCH said the number of people allowed inside Honolulu Hale will be limited, which could result in wait times to enter.